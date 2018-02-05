Psychologist encourages those affected by recent shootings seek help to prevent PTSD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The back-to-back deaths of members of the Colorado Law Enforcement community will undoubtedly have an impact on the greater community. FOX31 and Channel 2 News sat down with Dr. John Nicoletti of Nicoletti-Flater Associates in Lakewood.

He has worked in police and public safety psychology for more than three decades.

Dr. Nicoletti says it is critical that officers use counseling services within in their departments. They need help in the prevention of post traumatic stress disorder after these awful events.

He also talked about the kids of those in law enforcement. Dr. Nicoletti says this is a good time to reassure them mom and dad are safe.

He recommends allowing kids to feel the bullet proof vest and see and touch other safety equipment that helps to keep officers safe.

He also says everyone in the community should take note.

“If you have folks who have experienced trauma growing up, this wakes their ghosts. Let them know what are the resources they have and what’s available for them,” explained Dr. Nicoletti.

“What you don’t want to do is repress it, and I’m not going to let this thing bother me and I’m going to ignore it,” he added.

The following is information about resources in Colorado: