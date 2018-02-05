More than 400 respond to sex ads in one-day trafficking sting in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More than 400 people responded to ads in a one-day sex trafficking operation that led to 21 arrests, the Fort Collins Police Department said Monday.

Police and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office set up the sting to target prostitution rings in the area.

Officers placed ads in the escort sections of commonly used sex websites. On the one day of the operation, officers received 444 responses, with 21 scheduling appointments to pay for sexual services.

When the men arrived at the agreed-upon hotels, they were met by officers. The men had agreed to spend $2,745 in exchange for sexual acts, police said.

“Many citizens don’t believe prostitution or human trafficking is an issue in northern Colorado. Operations like this indicate otherwise,” said officer Rob Knab, a member of the Neighborhood Enforcement Team who focuses on regional human trafficking issues.