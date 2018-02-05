Montbello neighborhood comes together after deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors in Denver's Montbello community are coming together just days after a deadly shooting.

The R.I.S.E. Network, police and others are creating a Safe Haven Tuesday. They'll start at Silverman Park at 3:00 p.m. then march to the New Life Christian Center nearby.

"We want to say that we are beautiful community," said La Toya Petty, who's with R.I.S.E. "We want to say that we are against violence in the community. We are not going to tolerate it."

That violence occurred Saturday night near 58th Avenue and Peoria Street, where two people were shot and killed and third was critically hurt. And Sunday, a person was shot near a King Soopers just four miles away.

Denver Police said Monday that the shootings are not connected, nor are they connected to the deadly shooting near Monaco and Leetsdale a week earlier. The shooting Saturday may be gang-related, according to police.

Neighbors are concerned, so police are increasing visible patrols in Montbello.

Despite the weekend violence, homicides in the neighborhood have decreased 70 percent in the past two years and other violent crime has declined, as well.

"This should be a statement from this community to this community that the violence is not going to tolerated," said Denver Police Commander Ron Thomas.

Petty knows about that violence all too well.

"My brother, Johnathan Petty, he was murdered in 2012" Petty told FOX31. "He was killed over some marijuana, of all things."

Since then she's made it her life's mission to help people heal from senseless violence and prevent it in the first place.

"My little brother he’s dead now," Petty said. "And I’m not say everybody’s perfect – of course he wasn’t perfect – but I am saying life is precious and we need to start treating it like it’s precious."