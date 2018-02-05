13-year-old becomes viral sensation after taking picture with Justin Timberlake

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's pretty cool to be a seventh-grader who scores tickets to the Super Bowl.
But it's quite another thing to become an instant internet star just for taking an impromptu selfie at the championship game.
During Sunday night's halftime show, megastar Justin Timberlake walked up to 13-year-old Ryan McKenna during his performance at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'" McKenna told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”
Well, McKenna "went for it" -- and his selfie with Timberlake quickly went viral after being snapped.
The seventh-grader from Hingham, Massachusetts, said his phone instantly started blowing up after his big moment.
The internet has dubbed him "Selfie Kid." The hashtag "#SelfieKid" became a trending topic everywhere.