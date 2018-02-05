Mayor says he will decide fate of Denver Police Chief, not new public safety director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock insisted at a Monday morning press conference top changes at the Department of Public Safety were in no way related to the city's investigation of Denver Police Chief Robert White and Deputy Chief Matt Murray.

The Denver law firm Employment Matters was hired by the Mayor's Office last May to investigate the city's top two cops over issues of transparency. The two are accused of failing to turn over a letter to the Denver Police Protective Association back in 2016.

The letter written by then Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey criticized the arrests of a Denver Police officer and a metro woman for an alleged sex crime the D.A. felt didn't occur.

The law firm billed the city more than $87-thousand dollars but wasn't allowed to reach a conclusion. Instead it was directed to hand over its report to the Denver Sheriff's Office of Conduct Review.

That office has had the report since November but has yet to pass along its findings to the Executive Director of Public Safety, who is then expected to make a recommendation to Mayor Michael Hancock as to whether any disciplinary action is warranted.

Now instead of Stephanie O'Malley making that recommendation to the Mayor, it will be incoming Executive Director of Public Safety Troy Riggs.

Mayor Hancock announced O'Malley will be moving into a new role as a Special Assistant to the Mayor overseeing employment opportunities for minority firms in Denver.

Riggs, a former Police Chief and Public Safety Manager in Indianapolis, arrived in Denver three months ago as the Deputy Director for Public Safety.

Years ago he worked with Chief White in Louisville, Kentucky when Robert White was that the city's Chief of Police and Riggs was White's Chief of Staff.

That working history between Chief White and Troy Riggs, concerns Lisa Calderon with the Colorado Latino Forum, "He came from working with Chief White, reported to him and presumably came to Denver because of him so the fact that he is now going to investigate his former boss is a little too cozy and should raise a lot of flags."

Calderon predicts Riggs will recommend no punishment for either Chief White or Deputy Chief Murray, "Honestly, I would have liked to see an independent commission without Hancock’s fingerprints on it at all and then they make the determination as to what should happen."

When asked if Riggs could be impartial about a man he once described as his "mentor" Riggs responded, "If there’s any doubt that I’ll do the right thing, I think you need to go back and look at my integrity in different places and how I’ve dealt with issues but also you can call on my best friend in the world, a person I could rely on at the time worked for him in Louisville and I had to discipline him and I did it because it was the right thing to do."

Riggs was not referring to Chief White as the person he had to discipline in Louisville but now will be in the position of making a recommendation to Mayor Hancock....though the Mayor pointed out the final decision will be his alone. "The Manager of Safety will not receive the responsibility of disciplining the Chief in the event that the investigation calls for that, that will come to my desk," said Mayor Hancock.