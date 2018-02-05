Kirk Cousins flattered by Von Miller trying to recruit him to Broncos

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Quarterback Kirk Cousins is expected to become a free agent during the off-season and Von Miller of the Broncos has already started recruiting him.

Miller has made no secret that he would be thrilled to have the quarterback with the Broncos next season.

“Yeah, we need Kirk. I’d like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now. Kirk could take us over the edge,” Miller said in a radio interview with The Dan Patrick Show last week.

Cousins, who is expected to be the hottest player in NFL free agency, said that he’s flattered by Miller’s praise.

“It’s flattering to hear a player of Von’s caliber speak nicely of me,” Cousins told TMZ Sports last week. “It’s always nice to be wanted. I would enjoy gathering the information and learning more about Denver.”

Miller isn’t the only player on the Broncos that would love to see Cousins in orange and blue.

Fellow linebacker Brandon Marshall told NFL Network last month that he would love to see Broncos general manager John Elway sign a free agent quarterback.

“Uhhh, I mean, it’s a couple guys out there, you know,” Marshall said. “We played against a guy in Week 16 that was pretty good. There’s a couple guys out there.”

Cousins added that he’s doing as much research as possible to make sure he makes the right decision. Cousins is set to enter the free agent market after the Washington Redskins made a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Alex Smith.

2018 will be Cousins’ seventh year in the NFL. He threw for 4,093 yards and 27 touchdowns for the Redskins in 2017.