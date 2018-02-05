Justin Timberlake’s ‘Man of the Woods’ tour coming to Denver in 2019

DENVER — One day after his halftime show at Super Bowl LII, Justin Timberlake announced he will perform at the Pepsi Center next year in the second leg of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

Timberlake announced 31 additional dates for the tour. The Denver stop will be on Jan. 29.

The tour is named after Timberlake’s new album of the same name. It begins March 13 in Toronto. The Pepsi Center stop will be the last show of the tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 26. at Livenation.com. An American Express presale will go live at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21.