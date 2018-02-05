How to help: organization covers cost of funerals for fallen law enforcement officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed Monday during a struggle with a male suspect with a gun.

Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. The office called him an “outstanding member who will be missed.”

He was an 11 year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

No fundraiser for Flick’s family has been set up yet but those looking to contribute can donate to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation, an organization that makes preparations and covers the cost of funerals for local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The organization does not solicit for funds but Flick’s service, which has not yet been scheduled, will be the third funeral held for a law enforcement officer this month. It’s unclear at this time whether the foundation will handle Flick’s service.

Online fundraisers for Flick’s family are likely to be set up within the coming days and we will keep you updated as to how you can directly contribute in support of Flick’s wife and 7-year-old twins.