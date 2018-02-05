Go Red for Women

Posted 10:39 am, February 5, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40AM, February 5, 2018

Cardiovascular diseases claim the lives of about one woman every 80 seconds. But many of these cases can be prevented with education and action. Friday was "Go Red for Women" supported by Macy's and the American Heart Association. Thanks to Macy's for providing red dresses to Colorado's Best. Macy's is also selling Red Dress Pins. One hundred percent of the proceeds will fund the movement.