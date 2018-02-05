Gisele Bundchen consoles children with lesson after Patriots’ Super Bowl loss

MINNEAPOLIS — The wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady consoled their children after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Two of the children were crying after the Eagles held on for a 41-33 win. It was Philadelphia’s first Super Bowl title and first NFL championship since 1960.

The Patriots were trying to win a sixth title with Brady as quarterback.

“They haven’t won in a million years,’’ Gisele Bundchen told her emotional children, according to USA Today.

Five-year-old daughter Vivian said, “The Eagles won the Super Bowl.’’

“Just this time,” Bundchen told her. “Daddy won five times. They never won before. Their whole life, they never won a Super Bowl. You have to let someone else win sometimes.’’

Bundchen wiped tears from the eyes of Vivian and 8-year-old son Benjamin. Brady’s third child, 10-year-old John, stood on the other side of Bundchen.

“Sometimes you have to let other people win,” she said. “We have to share. Sharing is caring.”

Brady later came out and embraced his family and spoke quietly to the children.

Bundchen was seen congratulating members of the Eagles as she left the stadium, then did the same in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote.

She followed by complimenting the Patriots and her husband.