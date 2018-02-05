× Former ‘Frasier’ actor John Mahoney dies at 77

CHICAGO — John Mahoney, the beloved dad on “Frasier,” has died in Chicago, TMZ reports.

According to John’s publicist, he passed away Sunday in hospice care.

The British-born actor famously played Martin Crane, the father of Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce’s characters, for 11 seasons of “Frasier.”

Mahoney most recently had a recurring role in “Hot in Cleveland.” Besides his TV success, John was in several movies like ‘American President,’ “Say Anything…” and “Eight Men Out” — during more than 30 years in show biz.

He won a SAG Award in 2000 for “Frasier” — and was nominated for 2 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes. John was also active in theater, and won a Tony in 1986.

He was 77.