Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey named football coach at Valor Christian

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey was named the football coach at powerhouse Valor Christian on Monday morning.

McCaffrey’s four sons have starred at the private school in Highlands Ranch the past decade. His youngest son, Luke, is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback next season.

McCaffrey, 49, replaces Rod Sherman, who resigned Dec. 22 after going 57-11 in five seasons that included three 5A state championships.

Valor Christian, which opened in 2007, has won seven state titles, including five in a row from 2009 to 2013, with a McCaffrey brother in a starring role each time.

Last season was the first time the Eagles failed to reach a state championship game since 2008, losing to Grandview in the 5A quarterfinals.

It’s the first time McCaffrey will have coached at the high school level. He was a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, including with the Broncos in 1997 and 1998, during his 13-year NFL career.

“In addition to the incredible experience he brings in developing athletes and their competitive skills, he has a heart for mentoring young men, desiring to help them build character and leadership that will last well beyond their high school years,” Valor Christian athletic director Jamie Heiner said.

“I am committed to the Valor community and genuinely care about our student-athletes as I have prayed and cheered for them at every football game since 2009,” McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey’s two oldest sons play in the NFL. Max McCaffrey (at Valor Christian from 2009-12) is a wideout with the San Francisco 49ers and Christian McCaffrey (at Valor Christian from 2010-14) is a running back for the Carolina Panthers.

Dylan McCaffrey (at Valor Christian from 2013-17) plays quarterback at the University of Michigan. Luke McCaffrey will be entering his senior year in the fall.