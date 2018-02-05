For Denver’s Stapleton location, it is the least snowy on record

DENVER — 2017-18 is the least snowy season on record, to date, for the Denver area.

Stapleton has only had 9.9 inches this season whereas a bit over 30 inches is average to this point of the year.

Stapleton served as Denver’s official snowfall site from 1950 to 2007. The official site moved to DIA in 2008.

Since DIA’s snowfall data is only 10 years old and fails to offer much context when talking about a long-term history.

There is a chance of snowfall Monday overnight into Tuesday morning and again late in the week. However, both will fail to get the city back to average.

At least there is hope to get out of the number one position at least snowy…

Across the state, here are some select mountain snowfall locations showing the lack of snowfall. Only a small handful have had average to above average snowfall this season.

Only a small handful of these weather stations have reported average or above snowfall this season so far. The southern stations are in terrible shape. #SNOTEL @USDA_NRCS #cowx pic.twitter.com/40uLbNVh2f — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) February 6, 2018

