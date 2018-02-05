Raise money for the American Lung Association while getting an amazing workout. This year's Fight for Air Climb will have participants climbing 1,098 steps and 56 floors to raise money for the mission. They are looking for individuals and teams to join the cause. It's happening March 4th at the Republic Plaza. Start times vary between 7am and 1pm. Click here to sign up.
