Doritos for ladies…yes, it’s a possibility

The CEO of PepsiCo, the beverage and snack giant, says that women have a list of “least favorite things” about chips, and they include tidiness.

Indra Nooyi – a woman, we should point out – says her company is trying to solve the gender snacking crisis by designing male and female packaging of the chips.

In an interview with Freakonomics, Nooyi says the difference lies in dining style.

Men “lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavor, and the broken chips in the bottom,” she said.

As for delicate ladies, she says, “Women would love to do the same, but they don’t,” she continued. “They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

When asked if the company was looking to divide the chips down gender lines, Nooyi noted, “It’s not a male and female as much as ‘are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’ And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers, and how can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse.”

To round out the profile of the woman who assumes ladies prefer a more delicate way of snacking, it’s important to know that Nooyi graduated from Yale, plays guitar in an all-girl rock band and is one of only 27 female CEOs leading Fortune 500 companies.

Despite her accomplishments as a female who oversees more than a quarter-million employees, folks on the internet weren’t impressed by the he vs. she approach to junk food.

#DescribeYourselfBadly: oh golly, my feminine little hands and mouth are far too dainty for eating these masculine MAN #Doritos. I'm so thankful they came up with #LadyDoritos so that I can eat like a real lady. #ActuallyMe: pic.twitter.com/mUdTNKWMpo — Vicky-Lynn (@vixen1986vixen) February 6, 2018

As a lady, I am proud to say that I always lick my fingers after eating #Doritos. @Doritos — Gwen Stephens (@Gwen_Dances) February 6, 2018

It may be an early contender for worst marketing stunt of the year, but @Doritos is apparently set to release a new range of its salty treats tailored specifically to women. #ladyfriendlychips #Doritos https://t.co/M0z3mydvMC — B&T (@bandt) February 6, 2018

There’s no word yet on when women will be able to use their dainty wrists to pick up a bag.