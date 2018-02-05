Denver venue is giving away a free wedding and reception

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A Denver venue is giving away an entire wedding for free.

No, there is no typo in the headline. Dazzle Denver is really giving away a wedding for free.

The jazz club has been a Denver staple for twenty years. In November, the owners starting a “love” campaign to spread positive messages in response to the negativity in the world.

“We said let’s take it to the extreme step and do a wedding,” owner Donald Rossa said.

One couple will win a wedding for 75 guests including food, the cake, flowers, invitations, a live band, videography, photography, hair styling, accessories and a hotel room.

“There is no catch. It’s all about love and keeping the message out there,” Rossa said.

The average wedding in Denver costs about $35,000. The winners of this contest will still be required to pay for taxes and tips.

“There are these really intense stories that people have and the inability to do what they want to do for their friends and to give this to somebody is just going to make myself…happy to be giving this experience away,” Rossa said.

If you’d like to enter the wedding giveaway you need to fill out an online form and submit an essay with your love story.