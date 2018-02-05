Denver Public Safety director Stephanie O’Malley steps down

DENVER — The executive director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety stepped down Monday after four years on the job.

Stephanie O’Malley will become a special assistant to Mayor Michael Hancock by working on opportunities for minorities, it was announced at a news conference.

O’Malley will be replaced by Troy Riggs, a police chief and public safety manager in Indianapolis from 2012 to 2015.

The safety manager oversees the Denver police, sheriff and fire departments as well as the 911 operations. In all, Riggs will oversee about 4,400 employees.

O’Malley, the daughter of former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, was appointed as safety director in December 2013.