Daybreak Delights: Salted Chocolate Tarts

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Salted Chocolate Tarts.

Pate Sucree (Standard Tart Dough)

What you Need

2 cups all-purpose flour

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces and softened (1 Stick)

1 cup confectioners' sugar

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs, room temperature

What to Do

In a food processor pulse the ingredients minus the eggs together until the the mixture resembles course crumbs., then with the processor running add the eggs one at a time. keep the processor running until he mixture forms a dough.

Turn out onto a floured work surface. and dusted rolling pin, roll the dough to fit your tart pan or pans.

*Blind bake the tart shells by lining the pastry filled tart shells with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans.

Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until the dough is firm and lightly/barley golden brown.

Chocolate Filling

What you Need

1 10 oz package of Dark Chocolate Chips (60% Cacao)

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 Tablespoons of Heavy Cream

1 Tablespoon Corn Syrup

Finishing salt- “Large Flake”

What to do

In a microwave safe bowl, combine, chocolate chips, butter, heavy cream

and Corn Syrup, heating on 30 second intervals stirring after each, until the mixture is melted and well combined.

Assembly: Spoon or pour the Chocolate filling into the blind baked tart shells, filling up the shell leaving only 2 centimeters of shell exposed. sprinkle with the finishing salt. Enjoy!