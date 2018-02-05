Colorado Parks and Wildlife capture bighorn sheep for relocation

SALIDA, Colo. — Several Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff and volunteers got together to relocate about 20 bighorn sheep from Colorado Springs to outside of Salida.

The team met around 7 a.m. and soon captured the sheep from the Rampart Herd in Colorado Springs.

The officials started by baiting the sheep into one area under a net and officials dropped the net to capture the sheep. The animals were then subdued, blindfolded, and prepped for relocation.

Finally the moment arrived … the trap drops and the Bighorn Sheep Rodeo was underway. Coordinated chaos ensued until 20 sheep were subdued, blindfolded and prepped for relocation. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/LBkv0JVAIx — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

The animals were put in a cattle truck and taken to their new location and when they arrived at their new home in Badger Creek Canyon east of Salida, the sheep quickly ran back into the wild.

Like they were shot out if a cannon …. Bighorn Sheep blast from a @COParksWildlife trailer and head back into the wild. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/mcLj0yF2H6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

Soon the bighorn sheep were chilling on a hillside near the spot @COParksWildlife released them in Badger Creek Canyon near Salida. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/PK3EhEzmMK — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

The sheep were relocated to help reestablish herd that died off east of Salida a few years ago.