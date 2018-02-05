× Big Idea Project EXPERIENCE the Making of a Leader

Who: Big Idea Project

What: EXPERIENCE the Making of a Leader State Finals & Live Auction

When: Tuesday, May 15th from 5:30-8:30pm

Where: The Studios at Overland Crossing (click for map)

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are thrilled to again support the Big Idea Project State Finals. Join Shaul Turner as she hosts an incredible night of showcasing the hard work of students across Colorado.

The EXPERIENCE the Making of a Leader is a unique fundraising event that spotlights some of the most powerful storytelling in Denver. The event showcases the top ve Big Idea Project 2018 State teams as they take the stage to present their stories of impact for the chance to win a college scholarship. The evening features a plated dinner, hosted bar and opportunities to win unique experiences through a live auction.

For more information, click here.