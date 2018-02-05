App available in Colorado delivers birth control on demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new app has launched here in Colorado that allows users to get birth control delivered right to their door without having to go into a doctor's office.

It's available for busy people on the go and for teenagers and it comes with plenty of controversy.

The app is called Nurx and it is now available in 18 states, including Colorado. It connects users with medical providers right in the app.

Nurx takes health insurance, but if you are uninsured your can get birth control for $15 a month.

There are other ways to get birth control in Colorado without going to the doctor's office, last year it became an option to go to a pharmacy and meet with a pharmacist to get birth control.