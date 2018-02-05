3 officers shot in Colorado Springs, suspect down: Source

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three officers were shot and the suspect is “down” during an incident in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, a law enforcement source told FOX31 and Channel 2.

Police said that all suspects are accounted for.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they were working an incident in the area of Murray Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, the sheriffs office said.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and stay clear of windows.

This is a developing story. We are working to find out the latest.