DENVER — Sources tell FOX31 Sports Director Nick Griffith that former Bronco legend Ed McCaffrey is likely to be named next head football coach at Valor Christian High School.

#Breaking

sources tell Fox31 that Ed McCaffrey @87ed is expected to be named next head football coach at Valor Christian High School. Introductory news conference likely on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/r0Or7vnWBf — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) February 4, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.