DENVER – Denver Police are investigating reports of a shooting at 48th and Tower Road.

No word from authorities on injuries or potential victims.

Police are advising that citizens avoid the area, according to a recent tweet.

#DPD UPDATE: In regard to the shooting on Tower Road, there is a large police presence & Citizens are advised to avoid the area. A perimeter has been established and K-9 units are working. #DENVER — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 4, 2018

