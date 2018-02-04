NE Denver community leaders plan neighborhoods gatherings aimed at preventing violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Police announced they made an arrest Sunday in Saturday night’s double homicide in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood. Less than 24 hours after the Montbello shooting, another shooting kept detectives busy in neighboring Green Valley Ranch.

Community leaders in Northeast Denver are now banding together— saying the violence must end.

A stray bullet landed inside a Montbello family’s home during Saturday night’s shooting near I-70 and Peoria.

“It’s like scary,” said the homeowner who asked not to be identified. “People are crazy.”

Police arrested 18-year-old Octavio Morales in connection to the shooting. Two males were killed in the shooting, anther was wounded. Neighbors said gunfire doesn’t seem all that uncommon in Montbello and the surrounding area.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking and then overwhelming,” a young Montbello woman said.

Neighborhood gatherings aimed at stopping the violence are being organized. The first, scheduled for Tuesday, was being planned as police investigated yet another shooting at a Green Valley Ranch King Soopers near 48th and Tower Road.

“The shootings are starting to become more rapid in our community,” community leader Jose Silva told FOX31.

Silva says representatives from the City and County of Denver and its police department will be meeting with neighbors. The goal is to prevent more shootings.

Police have not discussed a possible motive on the Montbello double homicide.

The community meetings will coincide with marches scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Tuesday meeting location is at Silverman Park— 12875 Andrews Drive in Denver.

Participants are asked to gather at Safe Haven: New Life Christian Center on Wednesday and Thursday at 12505 Elmendorf Place in Denver.