× Fog, flurries ending Sunday morning with afternoon sunshine

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the central and northern mountains until 11 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 6-10 inches, with isolated areas of 12 inches possible.

In the Denver metro area, Sunday morning will start off cool and cloudy, with reduced visibility due to thick fog. A few isolated flurries can’t be ruled out, but no accumulation is expected. Meanwhile on the eastern plains, on-and-off again snow showers will continue through the morning hours.

By the afternoon hours, expect sunshine to peek out as highs reach the 30s and 40s. We will have breezy conditions once again through the day, with gusts up to 30-40 miles per hour.

Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Conditions will start off quiet on Monday, with clouds gradually increasing by the afternoon.

Our next system will move through the Front Range Monday night into Tuesday. Periods of heavy snow will be possible, with a trace up to 2 inches expected across the Denver metro area and the eastern plains. Snow will slowly taper off by Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 40s to start off the work week.

Conditions will stay dry, sunny and warm by the middle of the week, with highs rebounding into the 50s and 60s across the state.

Looking ahead, a late week system may bring an additional chance of snow into the Front Range Friday into Saturday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.