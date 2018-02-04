CDOT releases plans to update problematic Conifer intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONIFER, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said its updated a design for a problematic intersection in Conifer and is now waiting on funding to make the changes.

Drivers said the intersection of Highway 285 and Kings Valley Drive is confusing and dangerous. The FOX31 Problem Solvers first spoke with drivers in December about issues with the intersection.

Tony Pirotelli said he's seen numerous accidents at the intersection. He said the problem is drivers merging onto the highway from Kings Valley Drive don't have enough time to speed up to match the speed of the cars already traveling on the highway because the merge lane is too short. Pirotelli also said there are too many lanes and cars that drivers need to pay attention to while they're moving through the intersection.

"It’s set up for disaster," said Pirotelli. "It’s too much to process all at once."

CDOT said it hopes to implement a "grade separated interchange" near the existing intersection that would come with an overpass and ramps to merge on and off the highway.

The project will cost $8 to $10 millions and right now, CDOT said the project is not funded.

Pirotelli said in the meantime, he'd like to see CDOT lower the speed limit on Highway 285.

"It isn’t just the road. Drivers are also partly responsible. But get a better road and you’ll get better drivers," said Pirotelli.

CDOT said it continues to seek and pursue construction funding opportunities