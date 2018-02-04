Another shot of snow arrives Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weather conditions are quiet and cold tonight in Denver after a foggy morning with light snow. Our next chance for snow will move in on Monday night and could bring some impacts to your Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will start off in the low 30s Monday morning with mostly sunny skies along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. High temperatures will reach the low 50s in Denver.

The mountains will see a different start to Monday with gusty winds and an increase in snow showers. Mountain snow will continue throughout the day on Monday with gusts up to 60mph causing low visibility on the roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northern and central mountains from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Weather changes will move into Denver and the Front Range starting Monday afternoon with an increase in cloud cover and gusty winds. Rain showers will start between 6 and 10 p.m. and will switch over to a rain/snow mix and then all snow as temperatures drop.

A few scattered snow showers will still be around for the Tuesday morning commute in Denver, the mountains, and on the eastern plains. Roads could be slick with patchy fog for the Tuesday morning drive so allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Snow will taper off from west to east midday Tuesday leaving behind clearing skies by the afternoon.

Snowfall totals will be 0-2" for Denver and the I-25 corridor. 0-1" is most likely in the city with two inches possible closer to the foothills. The eastern plains will see 1-3" with higher totals possible near the Colorado / Kansas border. Colorado's mountains will see 3-10" with amounts close to a foot on some of the high peaks.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Another storm system moves into Colorado on Friday and Saturday. It is still too far out to know if we will see any snow here in Denver.

