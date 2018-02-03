Windy conditions out west

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. - There are changing conditions in the high country. On Saturday, high winds and snow made it out west.

“It was like a brown dusty cloud it was so windy,” traveler Jim Tiemann said.

Travelers say the wind wasn't too bad, but it was definitely breezy outside.

If you're heading up to the ski slopes, that's where the wind may hold you back. Some resorts put lifts on hold because wind gusts were so high.

“It was very windy,” Heidi Reasoner said.

Heidi Reasoner and her family spent Saturday at Winter Park.

Even with sign along the highway warning drivers of high winds, traffic was still heavy. Trucks still made their way up the highway as well.

As day turned to night, snow started to fall.