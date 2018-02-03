Strong winds and snow will bring impacts to Colorado on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wind gusts are calming down on the I-25 corridor after seeing gusts up to 45mph through the afternoon. The eastern mountains and foothills will keep strong winds overnight with gusts up to 60mph possible.

Winds aren't the only weather factor in the mountains tonight, snow showers will continue overnight in the central and northern mountains. Although snow showers will stay light, the combination with gusty winds will create reduced visibility on the roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in the northern mountains until 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Front Range and I-25 corridor will see cloudy skies, flurries, and light snow showers Sunday morning. Denver won't see any accumulation from this storm but will see light snow on and off from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Eastern Plains will see around 1 inch of snow from Weld County all the way to the I-70 corridor. There could be some isolated higher totals in the far northeastern corner of Colorado near Julesburg.

Colorado's central and northern ski resorts will pick up 3-6 inches of snow with 6 -12 inches possible on the higher peaks in the northern mountains.

High temperatures will be in the low 40s in Denver on Sunday with sunshine peaking out in the afternoon after morning flurries.

Highs climb to the mid 50s in Denver on Monday with another round of snow moving in Monday night through Tuesday. This storm could bring some accumulation to the Front Range. Most computer models are showing 0-2 inches possible for the I-25 corridor but I will be fine tuning those totals on Sunday so stay tuned.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s on Tuesday with breezy winds. Snow will clear out by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the driest days in Colorado this week. High temperatures in Denver will reach the mid 50s on Wednesday and the low 60s on Thursday.

Another chance for snow arrives on Friday.

