Snow returns to Mountains; Mild & windy day in Denver

DENVER — A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the northern mountains until 11 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers will continue throughout the day on Saturday, ending early Sunday morning. Totals for the northern mountains will range from 8-12″, with 6-10″ possible for the central mountains.

In Denver, Saturday will offer mild temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 50s. Wind will be the biggest concern for the Front Range Saturday, with gusts as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour possible during the afternoon hours.

Strong wind will continue this evening as clouds start to build. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday will be significantly cooler, with highs staying in the middle-40s. Flurries will be possible for the Denver metro and northern Front Range during the early morning hours, but no accumulation is expected. Along the northeastern plains, a dusting to 1″ will be possible during the morning hours. Snow showers will clear out by the afternoon, making way for a mixture of sun and clouds.

Our next shot at snow will move in Monday night into Tuesday. This system looks to bring at least a couple inches of snow to the Denver metro and Front Range by the end of the day on Tuesday. Despite the snow showers, temperatures will still manage to warm into the upper 30s Tuesday, returning to the middle-50s by Wednesday.

The second half of our work week looks quieter, with a mix of sun and clouds and above average temperatures.

