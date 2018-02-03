2 dead, 1 wounded in Denver shooting Saturday night

DENVER — A report of a shooting turned into a homicide investigation in Denver Saturday night as police reported two dead and one wounded.

#DPD on-scene in the 13100 block of East Elgin Place in regard to a reported shooting. One male has been transported for treatment. #Denver pic.twitter.com/bTJdbLLCu2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 4, 2018

Police first tweeted out the shooting in the 13100 block of East Elgin Place and said that one male was transported to the hospital.

A follow up tweet an hour later confirmed the incident is now being treated as a homicide.

#DPD the incident in the 13100 Blk of East Elgin Place is now being investigated as a Homicide. Please contact police with any information related to this investigation. #Denver pic.twitter.com/sINZqLGilt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 4, 2018

Police have not identified the victims and there has been no information released regarding the suspect or circumstances of the shooting.

#BREAKING #DPD UPDATE: in relation to the case on East Elgin Place, this matter is now being investigated as a Double Homicide. In addition, there is a 3rd victim being treated for Critical injuries. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 4, 2018

At 8:56 p.m. police tweeted another update, saying the case is being investigated as a double homicide and a third victim is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.