2 dead, 1 wounded in Denver shooting Saturday night

DENVER — A report of a shooting turned into a homicide investigation in Denver Saturday night as police reported two dead and one wounded.
Police first tweeted out the shooting in the 13100 block of East Elgin Place and said that one male was transported to the hospital.
A follow up tweet an hour later confirmed the incident is now being treated as a homicide.
Police have not identified the victims and there has been no information released regarding the suspect or circumstances of the shooting.
At 8:56 p.m. police tweeted another update, saying the case is being investigated as a double homicide and a third victim is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.