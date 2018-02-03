Photos: 2 dogs rescued after falling through ice at Chatfield Reservoir

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. — Two dogs were rescued off the ice at Chatfield State Park near the dog park Saturday morning. The relief of their owner is evident in the images above.

Thomas Cooper shared his photos of the rescue with FOX31.

He told us two golden retrievers wondered away from their owner and ended up on thin ice on the water.

“One of the owners went into the water to try to save them but had to turn [back],” Cooper said.

He said a park ranger went into the water to bring the pair to safety. Littleton Fire Rescue said this happened at about 11:30 Saturday morning.

Both made out … much to the relief of their grateful owner.

“The ice has been very thin and melting so not safe for anyone,” Cooper said.