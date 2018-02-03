Denver couple welcomes birth of quadruplets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After five years of trying to have a baby, Hannah and Ted Fair of Denver welcomed not one, but four new babies.

Hannah and Ted have been on fertility treatments for the past two years after struggling to conceive a child.

Now they're mom and dad to three girls and a one boy. All four are healthy.

"At the six-week ultrasound they told us it was triplets. After that he's like you're definitely going on birth control. We're done after this and I was like no ... you have always known I wanted four kids. And so when we went back in at eight weeks and they found the fourth heartbeat, he was like you always get your way don't you."

Harry, Mary Catherine, Francis Kay and Helen Bennett were born January 28 at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver.

The four little ones are currently resting at Rocky Mountain Children's Hospital.