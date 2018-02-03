× CSU head basketball coach Larry Eustachy placed on leave

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University head basketball coach Larry Eustachy was placed on leave Saturday, the athletic director said. Assistant coach Steve Barnes will lead the team in the interim starting with Saturday night’s game against Nevada.

“I have asked head coach Larry Eustachy to temporarily step away from the men’s basketball program, as he has been placed on administrative leave while we conclude our climate assessment,” Colorado State University Director of Athletics Joe Parker said. “We are diligently working through this assessment as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process. No conclusions have been made.”

In a statement released Wednesday, Parker said the school is having conversations with students and staff members associated with men’s basketball. He offered no further information.

The statement came in the wake of a report published online by former Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Justin Michael, who said Parker was interviewing players about Eustachy’s conduct.

The university looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of “fear and intimidation” among his players.

In documents obtained by the Coloradoan nearly a year ago, Eustachy acknowledged he “crossed the line” when asked about the atmosphere within the program by former athletic director Jack Graham.

Eustachy is in his sixth year with Colorado State. The Rams were 10-14 heading into the home game Saturday against Nevada.