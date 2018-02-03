Back the Blue 5K run in Douglas County attracts big turn-out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- So many people showed up for the first ever Back the Blue 5K run and walk in Douglas County, that organizers had to delay the start of the event because traffic backed up while people were trying to get there.

An avid runner and part of the law enforcement family, Erin Dilbeck decided the best way to help a grieving community is to "run with it." That's what happened Saturday morning.

Inspired by the sacrifices of Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish and Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm, and their fellow officers behind the badge, she organized the first Back the Blue 5K run/walk to benefit the Fallen Officer Fund and the Parrish and Gumm families.

The plans for the run started coming together before the death of Heath Gumm, but it now honors both men.

The event was at the Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers delayed the start about a half hour because of the large turn-out.

Dilbeck's husband is a Lone Tree police officer. The mother of two came up with the idea and others caught on quickly.

She said running has taught her about preparation, perseverance and payoff.

This time, though, it's not about the miles, as much as the moment to say: We will get through this one step at a time.

You can donate to help the fallen officers funds and Parrish and Gumm families: