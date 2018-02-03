Arvada boy missing after cutting off ankle monitor

ARVADA — Arvada police are calling for “all eyes and ears” available to search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The young teen is a 5-feet-6 inch Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as having a slight mustache and beauty mark on his nose.

He was last seen in the area of 87th Avenue and Chase Drive at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, wearing dark pants and a grey-colored camouflage patterned hoodie.

Police say the boy, Dominic, cut off his Life Track monitor and ask people to be particularly watchful at arcades or other places with video games.

Police did not elaborate on the reason the teen wears the monitor.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-898-6900.