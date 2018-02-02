Father of Larry Nassar victims attempts to attack former doctor in court

LANSING, Mich. — The father of three daughters who were abused by Larry Nassar attempted to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Before he moved toward Nassar, the man asked the judge for personal time alone with the “demon.”

“I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he said. “Would you give me one minute?”

When the judge declined, he charged at Nassar.

The father of Margraves asked the judge to speak, asked the judge for 5 minutes alone in a room with Nassar, when the judge declined, he ran at Nassar. Deputies had to tackle him. pic.twitter.com/FgP8QG3cOR — Alexandra Ilitch (@WLNSAlexandra) February 2, 2018

Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, was in court for his third sentencing hearing on charges of criminal sexual misconduct.

At least 65 accusers are expected to testify against him over days of testimony, which began Wednesday in Michigan’s Eaton County Circuit Court. Accusers say his abuse spanned more than two decades.

In January, Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison.

Nassar had pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct — three of which involved victims younger than age 13 — and admitted to using his stature as a medical professional to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment.

In December, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

He had pleaded guilty in federal court to three charges of child pornography.

As part of the plea deal, officials agreed they wouldn’t prosecute Nassar for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children.