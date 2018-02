Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz helped plan the funeral for Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm that took place Friday.

Chief Metz offered our viewers some incredible insights ... not just of the planning it took to put it all together in one week, but he also explained the symbolism and the traditions that make law enforcement funerals so powerful to watch.

See and hear what he had to say in the video clip.