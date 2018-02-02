Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals flew to Los Angeles this week for "Croft Camp." Fitness trainers from across the country got to experience the Magnus Method. Magnus trained Alicia Vikander to play the role of Laura Croft in the upcoming film Tomb Raider. Joana went through a three part bootcamp to try out the training. Then she got a lunch to taste a little of the clean eating that is required to achieve the perfect movie body. Tomb Raider come out in theaters March 16th. A more detailed look at Joana's Croft Camp training is coming soon to Fitness Friday. #TombRaider
Training like Laura Croft
-
The Fab Method
-
SOYBU for the holidays
-
Give the gift of fitness tracking
-
Thanksgiving Workout
-
Yoga on the Fly
-
-
Dr. Angela Tran talks about your 40’s
-
Dr. Angela Tran talks about fitness trackers
-
Personal Power Plate
-
Paxton Lynch out 2-4 weeks with ankle injury; Siemian to start against Dolphins
-
Shape Activewear
-
-
McNichols Fit Fest – Denver’s Premier Fitness Weekend
-
FIT36 for the New Year
-
Broncos plan to start Paxton Lynch in final game of season