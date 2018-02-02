Training like Laura Croft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado's Best Host and AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals flew to Los Angeles this week for "Croft Camp." Fitness trainers from across the country got to experience the Magnus Method. Magnus trained Alicia Vikander to play the role of Laura Croft in the upcoming film Tomb Raider. Joana went through a three part bootcamp to try out the training. Then she got a lunch to taste a little of the clean eating that is required to achieve the perfect movie body. Tomb Raider come out in theaters March 16th. A more detailed look at Joana's Croft Camp training is coming soon to Fitness Friday. #TombRaider