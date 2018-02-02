Snow returns to mountains this weekend; small chances along Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be thick fog in areas for the morning rush in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with highs ranging from 46 in Fort Collins to 55 in Denver.

It's going to be a snowy five-day stretch for the central and northern mountains.

Snow starts on Friday afternoon and increases in intensity by Saturday morning.

The heaviest totals will be in the northern mountains with 1-2 feet by Sunday morning near Steamboat Springs, Buffalo Pass, Cameron Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

There will be 5-12 by Sunday morning along the Interstate 70 corridor from Vail east to Copper, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin and Winter Park.

Another wave of snow hits the central and northern mountains on Monday and Tuesday with heavy accumulations.

The weekend effect on Denver and the Front Range is minimal other than 20 percent to 30 percent chances of snow showers and fluctuating temperatures in the 30s, 40s and even 50s.

There is a better chance for snow in Denver between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.