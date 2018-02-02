Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day celebrations in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers made the announcement at sunrise during the annual celebration, which draws up to 30,000 people every year.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 104 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.