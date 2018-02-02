Procession, funeral service to be held for fallen Adams County sheriff’s deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A law enforcement procession will honor fallen Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm on Friday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is expecting at least 2,000 vehicles as part of the procession honoring Gumm.

The procession is expected to begin about 8:45 a.m. at Interstate 25 and Highway 7, and hours of rolling roadblocks and closures can be expected in the north metro Denver area.

There will be rolling closures in place along Interstate 25 in Adams County as the procession enters at 104th Avenue. It will then travel north to Highway 7.

Highway 7 will be closed in both directions from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. between 168th Avenue and 119th Street.

From there, the procession will travel south on 119th Street, curve onto 120th Street, then go west on South Boulder Road before arriving at Flatirons Community Church.

For those who want to stop and salute or watch the procession, organizers ask people wear blue and line up on sidewalks.

A service will be held at the church at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. No one will be allowed into the church until 10:15 a.m. with the doors closing at 10:45 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the services. No cellphones or recording devices will be allowed.

Because of heavy congestion in the area, the sheriff's office is encouraging people to watch the procession and services online.

Gumm died on Jan. 24 after responding to a disturbance call in Thornton and searching for a suspect. He was shot in the chest.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dreion Dearing, is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Gumm was the second sheriff's deputy in the Denver metro area to die in the line of duty in less than a month.

Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish died on New Year's Eve morning in a shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex. The suspect was shot and killed by a SWAT team.