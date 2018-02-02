Pregnant mom convicted of child abuse for baby’s suffocation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- An Aurora mother pregnant with her third child was convicted of misdemeanor child abuse Friday afternoon for the death of her second baby. Tierra Collins, 29, still faces trial in May for the death of her first baby. Investigators say both baby boys, a 3-month-old in 2016 and a 7-month-old in 2014, died because of unsafe sleeping conditions.

Arapahoe County Prosecutors say Collins and her boyfriend Tyler Newton had a bad habit of co-sleeping with their infants while using drugs and alcohol. Aurora Police say the couple suffocated both babies by rolling on to them while they were sleeping together.

Arapahoe Deputy District Attorney Chris Gallo said, "Engaging in that conduct while perhaps under the influence of substances, that's always a bad decision for parents." Gallo said what made the 2016 death especially tragic is the couple had been warned by police and doctors not to sleep with their infants after the 2014 death of their first son.

Prosecutors have charged Collins and Tyler with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse each but the parents are being tried separately and so are the counts.

Friday's guilty verdict for Tierra Collins was based on the 2016 death. She still faces trial in May for the 2014 death. The jury in this week's trial was allowed to know about the 2014 co-sleeping death but the jury that hears the 2014 case won't be allowed to know about the 2016 co-sleeping baby death because that death hadn't happened yet at the time of the alleged crime.

Tyler Newton goes on trial later this month for the death of his second son in 2016.

Both parents face up to one year in jail on each count.

The judge for Tierra Collins will decide in March whether to sentence her for Friday's guilty verdict or wait until after her second trial in May.