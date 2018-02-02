× Police standoff underway, roads blocked near 78th and Washington in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY — Police were involved in a standoff with a suspect in the area of 1600 East 78th Avenue near Thornton Friday afternoon. That’s just east of Washington Street.

Some residents of the mobile home park where this was happening told FOX31 reporter Vicente Arenas shots were fired. We have not confirmed that information with police. That Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a “developing incident.”

Nearby Welby and Monterey community schools were placed on lock-out. The Mapleton School District said parents should reunite with their children at Valley View at 660 West 70th Avenue.

Arenas reported that he could hear an officer on a loudspeaker ordering someone to “come out.”

Witnesses said it had been going on for a couple of hours.

Police block off roads and were still arriving at the scene before 3 p.m. Police were not allowing people to go back to their homes during the incident.

We are working to get more information about what is happening.