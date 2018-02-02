Photos: Denver Airport Puppy Bowl puppies available for adoption

DENVER — The airport held its third annual Puppy Bowl Friday ahead of Sunday’s big game, and give visitors a gigantic dose of cuteness.

The Puppy Bowl players included puppies and adult dogs from the Dumb Friends League that will be available for adoption Saturday. Members of Denver International Airport’s Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) were also there for the action.

The dogs up for adoption will be at the Dumb Friends League Quebec Street shelter in Denver on a first-come, first-serve basis.