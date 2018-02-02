× Longmont officer injured after suspect hits him with car, flees

LONGMONT, Colo. — A police officer was in the hospital after getting hit Friday by a suspect leaving in a car.

The officer attempted to contact Richard Jeffs, 47, during a disturbance near 8th Avenue and Main Street. Police say the officer recognized Jeffs as having a warrant out for his arrest.

A police spokesman said when the officer went to question the suspect, he got into an Audi, backed out of the parking space and struck the officer. He continued to back up and fled once reaching Main Street.

The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police recovered the 2004 Audi station wagon Friday night, but Richard Jeffs remained on the run.

He’s wanted for sentencing on forgery of checks.

Anyone with information can contact Longmont police at 303-651-8501.