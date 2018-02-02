× Investigation launched after teacher allegedly forced student to stand for Pledge

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A teacher at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette is under investigation for an allegation she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to the school at 1150 West South Boulder Road around noon Thursday.

The Boulder Valley School District said physical education teacher Karen Smith was placed on paid administrative leave. The spokesperson said the district couldn’t discuss why.

Lafayette Police Commander Brian Rosipajla told FOX31 detectives are looking into what the teacher did to make the child stand. They want to find out if any assault happened when she made the male student stand for the Pledge after the student didn’t do it on his own.

This is just an investigation. Police must still conduct interviews.

