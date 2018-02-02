Hundreds line streets to honor fallen deputy Heath Gumm

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Hundreds of law enforcement, first responders and citizens paid their final respects for fallen Adams County sheriff’s deputy Heath Gumm during a large procession on Friday morning.

Gumm’s body was taken 17 miles from a funeral home in Thornton starting at 9 a.m. to Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette in a 45-minute procession ahead of funeral services later Friday morning.

Hundreds of police, fire and first responder vehicles followed the hearse carrying Gumm’s body as it made its way up Interstate 25, then down Highway 7 through Lafayette.

Several citizens, many holding American flag and signs, lined the route to pay their final respects to fallen deputy.

Gumm died on Jan. 24 after responding to a disturbance call in Thornton and searching for a suspect. He was shot in the chest.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dreion Dearing, is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

Gumm was the second sheriff’s deputy in the Denver metro area to die in the line of duty in less than a month.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputy Zackari Parrish died on New Year’s Eve morning in a shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex. The suspect was shot and killed by a SWAT team.