DNA testing for Weight Loss

The latest fitness trend for 2018 has many people spitting into a vial to reveal their fitness future. Companies like embodyDNA are collecting DNA samples and the results promise to get people on the correct weight loss track like never before. You spit into a vial and send it in to the Helix lab in a secure box. The test takes about 6 to 8 weeks to process. Experts will test everything from food sensitivities to the way your genetic makeup responds to certain exercise. Joana and Ken Clark, who decided to embark on this journey, are entering their daily food intake and exercise in the LoseIt App. Their DNA results will then be entered into that App with certain recommendations. Watch the segment to see how it works. The kit, testing and shipping costs $49.99 for a limited time.